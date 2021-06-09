Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.68

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 36.68 ($0.48) and traded as high as GBX 40 ($0.52). Union Jack Oil shares last traded at GBX 39.40 ($0.51), with a volume of 322,121 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £39.04 million and a PE ratio of -17.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 36.68.

Union Jack Oil Company Profile (LON:UJO)

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas exploration and production company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Biscathorpe, Burton on the Wolds, North Kelsey, Wressle, and Keddington projects.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Union Jack Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Jack Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.