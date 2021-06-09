Uniswap Trading Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One Uniswap coin can now be bought for about $24.18 or 0.00068988 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion and approximately $724.53 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000697 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000452 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000093 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 575,117,229 coins. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Uniswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.