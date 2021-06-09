United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Gap Down to $40.62

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.62, but opened at $36.92. United Natural Foods shares last traded at $33.71, with a volume of 15,082 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNFI shares. Northcoast Research cut United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.20.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,545,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $792,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,423 shares of company stock valued at $10,234,213 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

