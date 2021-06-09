United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 54.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 19,773 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 68,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 135,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,948,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,304,000 after buying an additional 121,487 shares in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS opened at $209.50 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.59 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.20.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

