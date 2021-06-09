UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.45 Per Share

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.45 per share by the healthcare conglomerate on Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.

UnitedHealth Group has increased its dividend payment by 68.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $402.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.94. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $425.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.14.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,323,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group stock. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

