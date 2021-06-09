Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Increased to $375.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $365.00 to $375.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MTN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $314.42.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $326.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $317.06. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $172.88 and a 12 month high of $338.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,165.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

