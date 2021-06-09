VanEck Vectors Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

VanEck Vectors Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.89 and last traded at $24.89. 6 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.91.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

