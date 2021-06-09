Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 178,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,817 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.6% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,333,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,887,000 after buying an additional 52,096 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,164,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,522,000 after purchasing an additional 56,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 230,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.53. 174,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,437,942. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.90. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

