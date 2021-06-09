Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,670,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 44,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,513 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 68,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 16,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO remained flat at $$54.56 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 154,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,437,942. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.90.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

