Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,527 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stairway Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 761,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,944,000 after buying an additional 16,963 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 127,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,051,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,781,000.

VGK opened at $69.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.97. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $70.06.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

