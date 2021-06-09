Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is McIlrath & Eck LLC’s 6th Largest Position

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.87. 41,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,562,643. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $104.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

