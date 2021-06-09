Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Increased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 53.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 61,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 14,065 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,925,000 after purchasing an additional 26,668 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 71,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.28.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

