Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

VB traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $227.26. 5,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,459. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.32. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $138.12 and a 52-week high of $228.41.

