Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Lifted by Oikos Holdings LLC

Oikos Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,767 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 82.8% of Oikos Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Oikos Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,712,000 after buying an additional 151,491 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,119,000 after purchasing an additional 605,137 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,465,000 after buying an additional 208,903 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,724 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $388.58. 231,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,039,991. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $272.77 and a 12 month high of $389.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.19.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

