Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,305,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434,760 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.49% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $364,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BND. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,627,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,189,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802,356 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,070 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,122,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,324 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,803,462. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.