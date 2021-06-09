Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) to post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.25. Varex Imaging posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 230%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

VREX stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.19. 2,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,655. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.61. Varex Imaging has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.52, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,909,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,579,000 after purchasing an additional 404,866 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,887,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,776,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,628,000 after purchasing an additional 264,294 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,658,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,973,000 after purchasing an additional 34,668 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,561,000 after purchasing an additional 134,431 shares during the period.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

