Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys Shares of 100,000 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned about 0.06% of Knight-Swift Transportation as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KNX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,080,000 after purchasing an additional 124,332 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KCG raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.70.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $47.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.34. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $50.96.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,850 shares of company stock worth $9,992,889 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

