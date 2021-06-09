Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $7.49 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 106,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,009,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 56,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $212.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a PE ratio of -48.05, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.56.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ECL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

