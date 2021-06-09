Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Makes New $3.32 Million Investment in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WOOF stock opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion and a PE ratio of 102.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.40. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 22,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $509,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WOOF shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petco Health and Wellness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

