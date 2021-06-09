Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 2,500 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 119,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,860,000 after acquiring an additional 13,586 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total value of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $561.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $532.87. The company has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.24, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.17 and a twelve month high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

