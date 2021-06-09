Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 8.9% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 205.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth about $754,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 471.5% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 234,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,710,000 after buying an additional 193,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 15,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.11.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.68. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.49 and a 52-week high of $54.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

