Veil (VEIL) Price Tops $0.0220

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Veil coin can now be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Veil has traded 8% lower against the dollar. Veil has a market cap of $1.90 million and $1,933.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,390.21 or 1.00113376 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00037202 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00010208 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $357.83 or 0.00984425 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.58 or 0.00378487 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.63 or 0.00474923 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 53.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00010685 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00071534 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

