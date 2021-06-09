Venus Price Tops $26.02 (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. Venus has a market capitalization of $263.68 million and approximately $77.69 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Venus has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for $26.02 or 0.00075066 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Venus

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,131,816 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

