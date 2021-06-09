Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Vera Bradley updated its FY22 guidance to $0.85-1.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.850-1.000 EPS.

NASDAQ:VRA traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.36. The company had a trading volume of 26,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,794. Vera Bradley has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $415.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.12.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRA. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Monday, March 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $54,737.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,772,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director P. Michael Miller sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $422,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,523.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 816,415 shares of company stock worth $8,849,552 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

