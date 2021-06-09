Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Viasat were worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 351.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,487,000 after acquiring an additional 917,924 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 4th quarter worth about $23,636,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 4th quarter worth about $23,279,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 238,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 88,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 77,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $167,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

VSAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James raised Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Viasat stock opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1,312.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.17. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $61.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.97 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

