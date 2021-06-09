Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 374 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,085 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth $21,933,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,462,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,603,000 after acquiring an additional 271,089 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth $11,027,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,024,000 after acquiring an additional 99,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,450,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,349,000 after acquiring an additional 87,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,284 shares of company stock worth $1,830,238 over the last 90 days. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $91.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.49. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.41 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $444.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

