Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,202 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cannae were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Cannae by 9.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,403,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cannae by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Cannae by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,788,000. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNNE shares. TheStreet lowered Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cannae in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Cannae stock opened at $35.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.35.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($2.40). Cannae had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 154.88%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $359,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,771,314.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan D. Coy acquired 1,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $35,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $434,530 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

