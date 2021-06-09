Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $410,000 Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on KWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th.

In related news, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $65,528.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,666.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total transaction of $3,546,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,166,615.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KWR opened at $243.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.97. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $167.47 and a 52-week high of $301.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 1.47.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

