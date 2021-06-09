Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,273 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,353.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 44.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

FLWS has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.70. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.70.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.90 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $469,990.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,484,645.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $93,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,354.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,275 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,415 in the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.