Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New $401,000 Investment in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 166.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,584,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,737,000 after purchasing an additional 989,980 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 539,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 298,518 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 246,130 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 2,019.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 155,539 shares during the period. Finally, Crystal Rock Capital Management boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 541,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 62,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

NESR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NESR opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.93. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

