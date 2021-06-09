Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes $435,000 Position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 11.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 317,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1,018.49 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $21.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.16). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 1.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

PSTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

