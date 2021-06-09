Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of VBFC opened at $46.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $68.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.82. Village Bank and Trust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.41 and a fifty-two week high of $62.10.

Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter. Village Bank and Trust Financial had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 27.82%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Village Bank and Trust Financial stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 3.28% of Village Bank and Trust Financial worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Village Bank and Trust Financial Company Profile

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. primarily operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking.

