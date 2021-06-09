Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Price Target Increased to $11.50 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.70 to $11.50 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.61.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

NASDAQ VFF opened at $10.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $884.98 million, a PE ratio of 545.27 and a beta of 3.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62. Village Farms International has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Village Farms International had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $47.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.96 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Village Farms International will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Village Farms International news, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Village Farms International by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.