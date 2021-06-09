Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.13

Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.13 and traded as high as C$13.27. Village Farms International shares last traded at C$13.20, with a volume of 474,117 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on VFF. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Village Farms International to C$31.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -2,640.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$66.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.86 million. Equities analysts predict that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Village Farms International (TSE:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.