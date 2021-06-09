VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will report sales of $3.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for VMware’s earnings. VMware reported sales of $2.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year sales of $12.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.79 billion to $13.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $14.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for VMware.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.57.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $126,516.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $2,968,384.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,486 shares of company stock worth $22,409,341. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of VMware by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,383,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $334,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,298 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in VMware by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $231,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,452 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its stake in VMware by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $704,721,000 after purchasing an additional 855,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in VMware by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,225,066,000 after purchasing an additional 685,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in VMware by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,893,501 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $265,582,000 after purchasing an additional 399,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.26. The stock had a trading volume of 20,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,055. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.89. The stock has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $126.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VMware (VMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.