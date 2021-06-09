Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires New Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LECO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after buying an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $130.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.96 and a twelve month high of $136.04.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.16%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

