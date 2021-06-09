Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 5,728 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Corning by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 1.1% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Corning by 2.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 23,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $112,698.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $59,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,133 shares of company stock worth $179,905 and sold 70,426,940 shares worth $3,063,013,897. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on GLW. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.45.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

