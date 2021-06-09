Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 72.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,557 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth about $2,009,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth about $647,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth about $876,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 92,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $4,903,478.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,192,959.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $35,078.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,843,225. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $58.64 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $59.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.00.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on HCAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

