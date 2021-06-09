Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $1.45 Million in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,146 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at $210,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMHC. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $390,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 196,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,095,635.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,059,426.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,624.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,240,347 shares of company stock worth $39,410,054. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TMHC opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.77. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $33.06.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 6.01%. Research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.