Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 2,769 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,424,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Avalara by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $131.35 on Wednesday. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.03 and a fifty-two week high of $185.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.24.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVLR. Mizuho decreased their price target on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.31.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $191,116.80. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $3,635,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,891,419.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,429 shares of company stock valued at $11,178,407. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

