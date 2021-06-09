Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.44.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.32. The stock had a trading volume of 17,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,196. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.46. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

