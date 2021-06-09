Wagerr (WGR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $676.00

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $10.35 million and approximately $676.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for about $0.0477 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00009809 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00014805 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $207.71 or 0.00630918 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 219,356,928 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

