Wajid Ali Sells 6,481 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of LITE opened at $81.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.81. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

LITE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,951,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,975 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,050,000 after acquiring an additional 446,222 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,373,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,476,000 after acquiring an additional 633,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,256,000 after acquiring an additional 66,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 839,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,631,000 after acquiring an additional 173,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

