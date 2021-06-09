Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) to Issue Dividend of $0.50

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) declared a dividend on Friday, May 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of WSBF stock opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Waterstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.18.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $70.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.80 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 23.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO William F. Bruss sold 5,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $113,833.52. Also, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $487,593.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,158.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of Waterstone Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.