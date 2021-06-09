WaykiChain One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.52 Million (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $59.44 million and $3.52 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded up 2% against the dollar. One WaykiChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000778 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00068896 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00025397 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.96 or 0.00925956 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,316.29 or 0.09113105 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00049870 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

