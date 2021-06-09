WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires 2,225 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 68,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 132,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 106,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $15.79 and a 12 month high of $27.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.75.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

