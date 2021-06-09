WealthPLAN Partners LLC Makes New $242,000 Investment in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 70.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

ALK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.91.

Shares of ALK opened at $66.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 23,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $1,560,915.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,104,643.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benito Minicucci sold 14,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $962,341.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,868,494.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,224 shares of company stock valued at $7,463,733. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.