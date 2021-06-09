Wedbush Downgrades Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) to Neutral

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HARP. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $14.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $485.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.85. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 428.95% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,300 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $243,801.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 653,833 shares of company stock valued at $14,278,736. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HARP. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $6,276,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,657,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,285,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,817,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 18,144.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 28.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

