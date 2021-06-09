Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 11th

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0935 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

ERC stock opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $13.63.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

