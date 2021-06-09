Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 371.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,237,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 975,530 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 1.0% of ING Groep NV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $48,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.61.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,492,990. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.46. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $48.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $190.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

